Philip Albanese, Jr.
Madison - Philip Albanese, Jr., 76, of Madison, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Entombment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For a complete obituary & notes of condolence, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.