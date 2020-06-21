Philip Albanese Jr.
Philip Albanese, Jr.

Madison - Philip Albanese, Jr., 76, of Madison, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Entombment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For a complete obituary & notes of condolence, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr Church
