Philip Bailey
White Meadow Lake - Philip "Butch" A. Bailey, passed on September 9, 2019. He was 77 years old and was doing what he loved - fishing. Private arrangements were held under the direction of the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville.
Phil grew up in Maplewood and after high school he was drafted and served our country with the US Army during Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge, he began work as an electrical engineer. He has been a resident of White Meadow Lake, Rockaway for the past 40 years. He enjoyed music, the outdoors, fishing and staying busy with the Seniors. He volunteered with the Morris Country Parks services providing support and supplies for their Aviary program. He loved fast cars and well-designed engines falling for a '32 Ford after years of restoring corvettes.
Phil is survived by his daughter Carrie Burnsteel of Cumberland Maine, her husband Kevin and son Pablo; Cousin Bonnie Kelly and her husband Shawn, their children Logan Kelly, Shannon Kelly and her wife Robin; Cousin Patricia Van Houten and her son Jonathan Van Houten and his wife Melanie.
A private interment ceremony will be held on Tuesday September 24th with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a Veterans organization.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019