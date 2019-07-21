Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
15 Myers Ave
Denville, NJ
Philip Louis Grella

Philip Louis Grella Obituary
Philip Louis Grella

Stanhope - Philip Louis Grella, of Stanhope, passed away peacefully on Wed., July 17, 2019 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. He was 79 years young.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann, and his brother Frederick Grella and his wife Arlene, he leaves only joyful memories to his adored children, Debbi Grella Smith and her late husband Peter Smith and Philip Grella and his wife Maribeth; his cherished granddaughter, Isabella; his caring nieces and nephew, Sharon Bastianelli, Fred Grella, and Eileen Grella; his loving companion, Joanie Kureck; his doting pup, Jinx; and many dear cousins and friends.

Public Visitation will be held on Mon., July 22nd from 3 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tues., July 23rd at 10 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted to Radiation Oncology Department at Saint Barnabas Medical Center; all gifts will be acknowledged to the family. Please make check payable to Saint Barnabas Medical Center or visit www.SBMCgiving.org to make an online gift. To make a credit card gift by phone, please call (973) 322-4330. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on July 21, 2019
