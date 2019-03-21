Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
90 Church St.
Rockaway, NJ
Rockaway Borough - Philipp L. Cables died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 (the Feast of St Joseph) at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 80. Born in Peekskill, NY, he lived in Rockaway for many years.

Mr. Cables was a Hospital Administrator with the Veterans Administration for 25 years, retiring in 1994. He later worked as a driver for M.A.P.S. with the County of Morris.

He served active duty in the Navy for 10 years followed by 14 years in the Army Reserve. Phil was an active parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway where he served as a faithful Lector and was a member of the Men's Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree Council 514 of Rockaway, and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Assembly 659 of Denville.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marion of 50 years; three children: Sr. Christina Marie (Kimberly) Cables, S.C.C., Adam (Rebecca) Cables, and Alison (Mark) Stein; six grandchildren: Kassie, Eddy, Katie, Lea, Sarah and Ava. And, his beloved, Sisters of Christian Charity.

Phil will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and most especially as Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 90 Church St., Rockaway. Private cremation and inurnment at St. Cecilia's Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Cables' name to: (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019
