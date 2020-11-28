Philomena "Phyllis" (nee: Bizzari) Bryant
Succasunna - Philomena "Phyllis" (nee: Bizzari) Bryant of Succasunna passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville.
She was 94.
Born in Dover, she was raised and lived in Port Morris prior to moving to Succasunna over 70 years ago.
Phyllis was a waitress with the North Jersey Country Club in Wayne.
A "Rosie Riveter", she was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Kenvil, the Red Hat Society, the Roxbury Seniors and the New Jersey Nutrition Society.
Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Bryant. Devoted mother of Charles R. Bryant (Bettyann), Linda Christine Bell and the late David Bryant. Cherished grandmother of Amy Schraft , Charlene Rubino and David Bell. Loving great grandmother of William and Brian Schraft and Isabella and Dylan Rubino. Dear sister of Louis Bizzari and the late Arthur, Angelo and Dominico Bizzari.
Due to the current health crisis, Phyllis will be privately laid to rest with her late husband Charles in the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mt. Olive Township.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the VFW Post #2833, 16 High Street, Kenvil, NJ 07847.
Arrangements by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com
.