Philomena T. (McCabe) Hric


1916 - 2019
Philomena T. (McCabe) Hric Obituary
Philomena T. (McCabe) Hric

Morris Twp. - Philomena T. (McCabe) Hric passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Morris View Nursing Home in Morris Twp. at the age of 102.

Born in Stockton, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of Rockaway Borough.

Mrs. Hric was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church, Senior Citizens and lifetime member of the Rosary Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ball of Rockaway.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, Mass donation in memory of Mrs. Hric to St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019
