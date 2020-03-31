|
Phyllis T. Conway
New Vernon - Phyllis T. Conway, a long-time resident of New Vernon, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 92.
Born on Staten Island on August 30, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Livingston Tompkins, Phyllis graduated in 1949 from Southern Methodist University where she majored in Art History and Fashion Design and served as President of Kappa Kappa Gama sorority. She married Granville E. Conway also of Staten Island, on March 9, 1950 at Christ Methodist Church in Manhattan. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2004.
Possessing great personal warmth and graciousness, Phyllis is remembered for being a wonderful role model and for her abiding commitments to family, lifelong learning and various community service interests. While raising her four children, she attended the New York School of Interior Design and launched a successful interior design business.
She possessed a keen sense of style and the creative talent to lead a wide variety of public and private renovation projects. She worked closely to oversee the historic preservation and interior decorating of the Macculloch Hall Historical Museum in Morristown.
Phyllis focused her community service endeavors on historic preservation and the decorative arts. She was for many years active in the Junior League of Morristown, the Nantucket Historical Society, Fairleigh Dickinson University's Friends of Florham,
She was a long-time member of the Garden Club of Madison, Morris County Golf Club, the Lyford Cay Club and the Nantucket Yacht Club. She is survived by her four children, Alexandra C. Timchula of Far Hills, G. Todd Conway of New Vernon, Bradley L. Conway of Morristown and Leslie C. Regan of Katonah, NY as well as fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020