|
|
Placido "Pat" Barbera
Mendham - Placido "Pat" Barbera, of Mendham, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 76.
Born in Brooklyn, NY he also lived in Rochester MN before moving to Mendham NJ in 1982.
He is survived by his wife Joy Riddell Barbera, one son Patrick Barbera( Stephanie) one daughter Kate McShane (Bryan) He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday Jan. 31, from 3-7pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Saturday Feb. 1, at 10:30am at St. Brigid Church, 129 Main St. Peapack. Interment private. For complete obit go to www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020