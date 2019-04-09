Services
Polly Ann Ramsey Obituary
POLLY ANN RAMSEY

Randolph - Polly Ann Ramsey Oct 5 1944 - Apr 4 2019

Born in Russellville, Al, where she attended Reedtown High School. She finished high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she trained as a nurse. Polly relocated to Morristown NJ where she lived and worked at Morristown MemorialHospital for over thirtyfive years and volunteered for Morristown EMS Squad.

Polly is survived by husband Adam, children: Carmen(Micheal), Joe (Shari),

Potrick (Briana), and Monique; sisters: Bettye (Sam), Jeanette and Amanda; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Viewing Thursday 6-8pm and Funeral Friday 12 pm. All services held at Union Baptist Church 89 Spring St Morristown.

Family requests all flowers be sent to Alabama where Polly will be interred. To order flowers contact Something Elegant Florist 256 764 7780. Condolences may also be expressed on line at www.rowefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2019
