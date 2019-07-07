|
|
Priscilla A Flint
Roxbury Township - Priscilla A Flint, 90, died on July 5, 2019 at Bristol Glen in Newton. She was born in Englewood and grew up in Palisades Park and Coitsville (part of Ft. Lee) and moved to Succasunna 50 years ago. She was a secretary at the County College of Morris for many years in Randolph. She was a member of the Succasunna United Methodist Church, the Ever Young Senior Citizens, HARP at Hillside Lutheran Brethren Church in Succasunna, and the Daughter's of the American Revolution. She also enjoyed sewing and Cross Stitch.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph J Flint in 2001, and is survived by her 3 children; Richard (and RuthAnn) Flint of Succasunna, Nancy (and Floyd) Ribe of Succasunna, and Debra Flint of New Castle, PA. She also leaves her 7 grandchildren; Jason, Adam, Steven, Rebecca, Katie, Athena, and Jasper, 7 great grandchildren, and her sister Judith Betten of Rochelle Park, NJ.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Thursday (July 11th) from 3 - 6 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday (July 12th), 11 am, at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Succasunna Methodist Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on July 7, 2019