Priscilla J. Marra passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26th at Saint Clare's Hospital in Dover. She had shared 85 years of wisdom, unconditional love, and amazing memories with family and friends.
Born and raised in Jersey City to the late Harold and Beulah Durr, she was one of two daughters to bless the Durr household. At the age of 10, Priscilla and her family relocated to Denville permanently after spending many happy summers here prior. She graduated from Boonton High School Class of 1952. She worked at Reaction Motors prior to starting her family. On June 13, 1954 Priscilla married her soulmate, John "Jack" Marra and the rest is history. They raised their children in Denville, loved spending time outdoors, traveled the world on many cruise ships, and were very active at The Church of the Saviour in Denville. Priscilla & Jack hosted many events, dinners, and gatherings at their home. Above anything else, her children and granddaughter always came first in Priscilla's life. Although we are deeply saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her beloved husband, Jack, her daughter, Susan, her parents, and sister, Virginia Mini.
She leaves only joyful memories to her adored children, Kathy Devonmille and her husband Jim and John Marra; her cherished granddaughter, Jessica Devonmille; her brother-in-law, Tony Mini; her loving niece and nephew, Jennifer Monk and her husband Michael and Robert Mini and his wife Dawn; and many more extended family and friends.
All services are private. Priscilla will be laid to rest with her husband at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. A Memorial Service to follow at a future date when we can all gather safely. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to the Church of the Saviour or 11th Hour Rescue. Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence for her family.
Published in Daily Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020