Rae "Judy" Judith Prakofywa
Hopatcong - Rae "Judy" Judith Prakofywa (nee: Smith) of Hopatcong passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at home.
She was 74.
Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Wallington before moving to Hopatcong 42 years ago.
A homemaker, Judy served with Meals on Wheels and regularly donated to various charities. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, crocheting, needlepoint and family vacations with her children and grandchildren. She loved her pets, both adopted and self-rescued.
Beloved wife of George Prakofywa. Devoted mother of Johnathan David Prakofywa, Elaine Umstead, Karen Rae Prakofywa and Sarah Judith Zelins and her husband Peter. Loving grandmother of Brianna Alexis Prakofywa, Samuel Ronald and Benjamin George Zelins. Dear Sister of Kenneth Smith, Joyce Krell, Sylvia Ruybalid, Charles Smith (deceased), and Emma Smith (deceased).
Arrangements are private under the direction of Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.
Memorial donations may be made in Judy's memory to ().
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019