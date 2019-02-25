Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Margaret's Roman Catholic Church
6 Sussex Avenue
Morristown, NJ
Morristown - Ralph A. Petrone of Morristown passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 96.

Born in 1923, Ralph was a lifelong resident of Morristown where together with his wife, Bruna, raised their daughter, Dr. Sylvia Petrone.

A veteran of World War II, Ralph served as an auto mechanic in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946, upon which he was honorably discharged.

Later that year, Ralph joined the Carpenters Local 621of Madison where he started his lifelong career as an accomplished carpenter.

His skills as a master planner and strategist on the job translated well to the golf course, a passion of his well into his 90's.

Ralph was predeceased by Bruna, his wife of 57 years,along with his three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter Sylvia and his sister GraceIaniro of Lake Worth, Florida, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Known for his soft-spoken manner and kind demeanor, Ralph will be missed by family and friends.

Visitation at Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Avenue, Morristown on Tuesday, February 26th from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27th at Saint Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, 6 Sussex Avenue, Morristown at 1pm. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 25, 2019
