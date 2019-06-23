|
|
Ralph D. Morgan
Falmouth, ME - Ralph D. Morgan, 77, of Falmouth, Maine passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine from complications due to ANCA GPA, a rare vascular disease. His wife and children were by his side throughout his illness and passing.
Ralph was born in 1942 at the Chelsea, MA, Naval Hospital to Ralph and Lilian Holmes Morgan. We think being a Navy brat was the start of his love of traveling for work and personal enjoyment. This start in life was aptly suited for his sales positions that lead him to travel internationally and throughout the country. After many years of moving, Ralph and his family settled in York, PA. It was a wonderful stop over because his children got to stay in one school system and be among some of the greatest neighbors in the world.
Once retired, it was back to Maine, where he enjoyed reconnecting with family and friends, especially his Falmouth High classmates and the fellowship of his brother Masons. Of course, not a man for sitting around, he took up sales positions in home improvement stores and ended up at his favorite place, Hammond Lumber in Brunswick, Maine.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary, his two children Andrew and Elizabeth; his sister Virginia Lunt and her husband Bill, Joan Vining and her husband Don; his sister-in-law Vicki Morgan and much loved brothers and sisters-in-laws and every niece and nephew.
His wife Mary and children wish to thank those who helped Ralph during his medical journey starting with his primary care provider Dr. Samuel DiCapua and the many compassionate care givers in SCU 3 at Maine Medical Center, too many to name individually.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Children's Dyslexia Centers, 1897 Congress St, Portland, Maine 04102 or please consider giving blood at your local Red Cross.
To share memories and condolences with the family go to www.athutchins.com
Published in Daily Record on June 23, 2019