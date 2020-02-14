|
Ralph E. Behre
Annandale - Ralph E. Behre, age 85, of Annandale died peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020. The son of the late Henry James Sr. and Winifred (Rider) Behre, Ralph was born at home in the Green Village section of Harding Township. He grew up in Green Village on his parent's dairy farm, and later lived in Green Village most of his adult life. As a young man Ralph enjoyed life on the farm, the outdoors and hunting with his Dad, Grandfather and brothers. Ralph started as a patrolman on the Harding Township Police Dept. in 1961 and rose through the ranks until his appointment as Chief of Police in 1971. He served for over 25 years in that capacity until his retirement in 1996. Prior to his career as a policeman Ralph built numerous homes throughout the area in business with his brother Dana, known for their superior craftsmanship. Ralph was a graduate of Morristown High School, class of 1954. He held "life" membership in the following police organizations, NJ State PBA, Harding Twp. Local, Morris County Police Chiefs Assoc., NJ State Assoc. of Chiefs of Police and International Assoc. of Chiefs of Police.
He married Cornelia "Connie" Sullivan and together they raised their four children in the home that he built in Green Village. Ralph is survived by his daughter Linda and her husband Don, his daughter Laurie and her children Andrew and Annie and his son Steven and his wife Lisa and her daughter Melissa, former wife Connie and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was pre-deceased by son Ralph E. Jr. in 1975, father Henry J. Sr. and mother Winifred "Winnie" Behre, his brothers Henry J. Jr., and Dana S. Behre, his sister Virginia "Teddy" Ferber and her husband A.H. "Bud" Ferber, Jr.
Memorial visitation will be held at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 S. Finley Ave., Basking Ridge on Monday Feb. 17, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ the King Church in New Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a would be appreciated. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020