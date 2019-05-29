|
Ralph G. Spinelli
Lake Hopatcong - The end of an era! Mr. Ralph Spinelli, an icon of Lake Hopatcong and former owner of the original Windlass Restaurant of 52 years, has passed away at the young age of 73, on Friday, May 24th, 2019, in Florida, of Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Haledon, came to the lake and opened the Windlass Restaurant in 1963 with his parents. He served in the Army during Vietnam. Ralph and Rina were members of the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club for many years. He loved boating and the lake. He is a man that shall be greatly missed!!
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rina, married 46 years; his older sister, Angela Raspantini of Hollywood, FL; two nieces, Michele Grieves and her husband Thomas of Oak Ridge and Donna Sarracino of Hallandale, FL; great-niece Ashley Sarracino; great nephew Gregory Grieves and his wife Brittney; newly born great nice Adrienne Elizabeth and great nephew Matthew Grieves.
Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Star of the Sea Church, P.O. Box 337, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849.
Published in Daily Record on May 29, 2019