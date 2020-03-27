|
|
Ralph J. Amato
Parsippany - Ralph J. Amato, 91, of Parsippany, NJ was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann A. Amato with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Ralph was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Robert and Irene (De Socio) Amato. He served as a Corporal in the Infantry Regiment of the Army during the Korean War and went on to graduate from St. John's University. He worked throughout his life as a Financial Controller and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ralph was a dedicated member of the VFW Post 5481in Montville, NJ serving on the Finance Committee. He single-handedly ran their VFW Eagle Scout Programs, being a proud grandfather of 2 grandsons that attained the Rank of Eagle. He enjoyed participated in school programs on behalf of the VFW, having been at Cedar Hill School this past Veterans Day.
Ralph had an amazing memory and enjoyed telling stories of his family history. He was a Civil War buff and an accomplished cook. He loved sharing a good meal and a glass of wine with friends and family.
Ralph is survived by his 3 children, Robert Amato, husband of Patricia Amato of Annapolis Maryland, Karen Wadeyka, wife of Gregory Wadeyka of Basking Ridge, NJ and Diane Hagerstrom, committed-partner of William Goularte of Lancaster PA. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Murray, wife of Josh Murray, Kerri Wadeyka, Victor Hagerstrom and Michael Hagerstrom, as well as the latest light of his life, 2 great-grandchildren, Molly and Cooper Murray.
Ralph is survived by one sister, Rosebud Schiro of Spring Hill, Florida as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is pre-deceased by 2 brothers, Nicholas and Robert.
Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW Post 5481 and mailed to Montville Memorial VFW Post 5481, 132 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ 07045
Arrangements by S. J Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha, NJ. (973-335-4700). Online condolences can be given at parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020