Ralph Lopez, Jr.
Morris Plains - Ralph Lopez, Jr., 87, passed away on July 1, 2019 in Morris Plains.
Ralph worked as a Contract Administrator for Bendix Corporation in Teterboro, NJ for 37 years, until he retired in 1995.
Ralph is survived by his children, Sharon (Eugene) McDonald, Ralph (MarySharon) Lopez, Denise (Scott) Robinsky, and Donna Lopez, all of Morris Plains. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie (Jacob) Tripp, John and Christopher McDonald, Tara, Michael and Matthew Lopez, Amy (Scott) Jacobus, Danny Robinsky and Hannah Wilmers. Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosemary A. Lopez, in 2014.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3-8pm at Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Virgil's Church, Morris Plains. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record from July 3 to July 5, 2019