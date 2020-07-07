Ramona Pizzano
Ramona Pizzano, 91, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9th at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Boonton. Visiting hours will be held on July 9th prior to Mass from 9 to 10:30 in the morning at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N, Michigan Ave, Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60602

.
Born in Brooklyn to the late Angelo and Mary Cortese, Ramona was one of six children to bless the family. After her schooling, she worked as a Vera typist in New York City. She married her sweetheart, Joseph Pizzano, in 1950. They eventually settled in Morris County, where they raised their four children.
She and her late husband loved to dance to the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and other music of their time. The Swing, Fox Trot, Rumba, Cha Cha and Waltz. They mastered them all!
Ramona always took pride in her appearance and often made or tailored her own clothes. Her seamstress talent and creativity spilled over into motherhood where she made beautiful, funny and unique Halloween costumes for her children.
She was quite a character who could have complete strangers, friends, family and even her doctors and caregivers laughing in only a matter of minutes. She will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, her warm and contagious smile and yes, her fabulous cooking!
Her grandchildren remember her for her quirky, silly songs that made them giggle since birth and their hand-in-hand, early morning walks on the beach in LBI where she'd take them to feed the birds.
Ramona has resided at the Chelsea in Montville since 2018, an assisted living facility that her late husband designed and developed some years ago. Although we are deeply saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing she is with her beloved Joe and her dear daughter, Denise once again.
Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her daughter Denise, she is survived by her children, Robert (Nitza), Gregory (Jamie) and Linda McCourt, her adoring grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Brianna, Gregory and Carina Pizzano and Connor and Cameron McCourt; and many more loving relatives and friends.