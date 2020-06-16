Raoul P. Selikson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raoul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raoul P. Selikson

Jersey City - Raoul Patrick Selikson, 62, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Jersey City.

Born in Montreal, Canada, Raoul was raised in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany. He was currently a resident of Jersey City.

A roofer, Raoul had worked with various roofing firms before opening his own company, Above the Rest Roofing in Jersey City. He was a motorcycle enthusiast.

Preceded in death by his father William T. Selikson, he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth G. Selkison (nee Patrick) of Lake Hiawatha; his siblings, Paul L. Selikson of Lake Hopatcong, Rosalind Eyerman and her husband William of Parsippany, and Elizabeth C. Selikson-Nowicki of Long Valley; two nephews, Daniel Eyerman and Zachary Nowicki; and a niece, Amanda Nowicki.

Relatives and friends will gather Thursday, June 18, from 11:00am until funeral services commence at 12:15 at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved