Raoul P. Selikson
Jersey City - Raoul Patrick Selikson, 62, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Jersey City.
Born in Montreal, Canada, Raoul was raised in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany. He was currently a resident of Jersey City.
A roofer, Raoul had worked with various roofing firms before opening his own company, Above the Rest Roofing in Jersey City. He was a motorcycle enthusiast.
Preceded in death by his father William T. Selikson, he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth G. Selkison (nee Patrick) of Lake Hiawatha; his siblings, Paul L. Selikson of Lake Hopatcong, Rosalind Eyerman and her husband William of Parsippany, and Elizabeth C. Selikson-Nowicki of Long Valley; two nephews, Daniel Eyerman and Zachary Nowicki; and a niece, Amanda Nowicki.
Relatives and friends will gather Thursday, June 18, from 11:00am until funeral services commence at 12:15 at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Jersey City - Raoul Patrick Selikson, 62, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Jersey City.
Born in Montreal, Canada, Raoul was raised in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany. He was currently a resident of Jersey City.
A roofer, Raoul had worked with various roofing firms before opening his own company, Above the Rest Roofing in Jersey City. He was a motorcycle enthusiast.
Preceded in death by his father William T. Selikson, he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth G. Selkison (nee Patrick) of Lake Hiawatha; his siblings, Paul L. Selikson of Lake Hopatcong, Rosalind Eyerman and her husband William of Parsippany, and Elizabeth C. Selikson-Nowicki of Long Valley; two nephews, Daniel Eyerman and Zachary Nowicki; and a niece, Amanda Nowicki.
Relatives and friends will gather Thursday, June 18, from 11:00am until funeral services commence at 12:15 at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.