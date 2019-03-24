|
Raye P. Fondoco
Whippany - Raye P. (nee-Napolitano) Fondoco passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18th 2019 at her home. She was 98.
Raye was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Anthony who passed away on January 28, 1953.
Survivors include her dear sister, Minnie Napolitano; and her many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass at 10:00a.m. on Tuesday, March 26th 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Chapel on Whippany Road in Whippany. Inurnment: St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Raye's memory to Our Lady of Mercy Church or to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019