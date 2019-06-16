|
Raymond Reisen
Camden, DE - Raymond "Ken" Reisen passed away in Micco, FL after a brief illness on June 12, 2019, at the age of 80.
Born in Jersey City he had lived in Denville and Rockaway, NJ for most of his life before moving to Camden, DE. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Pfizer Pharmaceutical Co. where he worked for many years.
He is predeceased by his wife of 23 years, Joan M. Reisen. He is survived by his loving companion Nancy Holland, his children; Raymond, Donna, Keith, Michael, Robin Odom, Cheryl Cannavale and his grandchildren Alexa, Raymond, Jr., Brandon, Gianna, Jayce, Shaun, Rebecca Reisen, Meghan Granger and Matt Odom and one great grandchild Eveyln. Also survived by his sisters Joanne Ciampi and Joycelyn Reisen.
Visitation will be held on June 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Funeral services will begin on June 19, 2019 at 9 AM at the funeral home and then going to St. Mary's Church in Denville for a 10 AM Liturgy of Christian Mass. Entombment will follow at Locust Hill Mausoleum in Dover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019