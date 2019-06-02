|
|
Raymond Simard, Jr.
Mt. Arlington - Raymond Simard, Jr., 81, of Mt. Arlington passed away, peacefully, on Thursday May 30, 2019 at his home.
Born Easton, PA on March 14, 1938 to the late Raymond, Sr. and Madeline (Staples) Simard, "Ray" resided in Washington, NJ, where he graduated from High School. Ray has lived in Mt. Arlington for 51 years. He was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1961-1963. Ray was a Union Mason and worked for Local #4 in Morristown prior to his retirement in 2000. He was a volunteer with the Mt. Arlington Fire Department for over 30 years and was currently serving on the Mt. Arlington Borough Council. Ray was a devoted New York Mets and Green Bay Packers fan.
Ray's true passion in life was his grandchildren. He never missed their various sporting events and would organize his schedule based on their games.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Joan in 1999 and a brother, Donald in 2004.
Survivors include his two daughters, Michele Pickett and husband, Glen and Claudine Simon and husband, Marc, six grandchildren Justin, Mackenzie and Zoe Pickett and Jack Simon, Baylee Núñez and husband Jesús and Lindsay Simon, and a sister, Theresa Kingsley. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Ray's Life Celebration will include visiting on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Catholic prayer service will be offered on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Ray will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider The Mt. Arlington Fire Department, 407 Howard Blvd, Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856 or the at . For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 2, 2019