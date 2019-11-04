Services
Raymond W. VanHoorebeke Obituary
Belvidere - Raymond W. VanHoorebeke of Belvidere, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78 years old. Mr. VanHoorebeke was born on August 19, 1941 in Paterson, NJ to the late Leander and the late Irene (Weed) VanHoorebeke.

Raymond owned and operated the Lakeland Deli in Landing from 1974 to 2000. He resided in Long Valley prior to moving to Belvidere in 2005. Raymond raised, bred and showed miniature horses and he enjoyed traveling, making stained glass, cooking and baking.

Raymond is survived by his devoted children, Lisa Yodice and husband, Mark, Raymond VanHoorebeke and wife, Suzanne (Liska), Lori Martin and husband, Bill and Ronald VanHoorebeke and wife, Christine (Feneck), his cherished grandchildren, Kelli, Traci, Jodi, Brian, Justin, Kyle, Zach, Ashley and Ronny, six great-grandchildren and his fiancé, Linda Galgano . Additional survivors include his brother, William VanHoorebeke and his wife Eleanor and his brother-in-law, Al Greig. He was pre-deceased by beloved wife, Linda (Lozier) in 2017 and his sister, Irene Greig.

Raymond's Life Celebration will include visitation on Wednesday, November 6th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Prayer Service will be offered on Thursday morning, November 7th beginning at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Raymond will be laid to rest with his wife at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester Township, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.

Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
