Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
283 James Street,
Morristown, NJ
Service
Following Services
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
26 James Street
Morristown, NJ
Raymond William Klingler


1951 - 2020
Raymond William Klingler Obituary
Raymond William Klingler

Mendham - Raymond William Klingler, 68, a 45-year resident of Mendham, NJ passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at his home. Raymond was born in Parsippany, NJ on December 30, 1951 to the late Arnold and Wilma Klingler. He grew up in Whippany, NJ and graduated from Whippany Park High School. Raymond began his career at Hanover Floral, in East Hanover, NJ, working as a landscaper and greenhouse specialist for many years, before becoming a technician for Xerox. He was a hardworking man who loved the outdoors. Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and art. He also had a passion for geology, flowers, and plants. He was a man of faith and deeply involved in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dover, NJ.

Raymond is survived by his ten devoted siblings, Arnold Klingler, Jr. (Diane), Kenneth Klingler (Diana), Robert Klingler (Ellen), Garrett Klingler (Eileen), Karen Resch (Chris), William Klingler (Susan), James Klingler (Ruth), Richard Klingler (Dawn), Johan Klingler (Norma), and Mark Klingler (Catherine); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and by many of his friends from church. He was predeceased by his infant sister, Joanne Klingler.

Friends and Family are welcome to Raymond's Life Celebration which will include a memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 26 James Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 with the Bishop Clinton Kofford presiding. Following the service, a small luncheon will take place at the church until 1:00PM. Inurnment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 26 James Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 or to any charity that Ray would have liked.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
