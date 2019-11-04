|
Rebecca S. Levine
Amherst, MA - Rebecca Levine of White Meadow Lake, Rockaway, NJ died on November 1st, 2019 in Amherst, MA after a long illness. She was 87. She had moved to Amherst, MA one year ago.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Levine, son-in-law Tom Gardner and grandson Koby Gardner-Levine of Amherst, MA; daughter Cindy Levine of Rockaway, NJ; son Jeffrey Levine, daughter-in-law Martha Eisenberg and grandchildren Zachary and Rose Levine of Philadelphia, PA; a large extended family and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her husband Larry Levine, parents Rose and Harry Shiffman, sister Sylvia Muchnick, and her brother Jack Shiffman.
Rebecca grew up in a large, close-knit Jewish immigrant family in Brooklyn, NY.
These roots informed many of her life's passions: a love of Yiddish and Jewish culture, close family ties and community engagement.
Rebecca made lasting friendships as a Life member of Hadassah, a devoted Yiddish teacher and folk dancer. She made life-long friends in White Meadow Lake where she lived for 59 years and new friends in her last year in Amherst, MA.
She brought people together and always looked for opportunities to celebrate life. She was a natural leader and teacher, with an earnest warmth, who always tried to look on the sunny side of life.
May she live on with all her vibrancy in the hearts of those she has touched.
A service will be held at Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 on Tuesday, November 5th at 10 am, followed by a private burial service. Memorial donations may be made to the Yiddish Book Center (www.yiddishbookcenter.org) or the Yiddish Theater Folksbiene (www.nytf.org).
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019