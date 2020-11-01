Reino "Rei" O. Oudine
Morris Plains - Reino "Rei" O. Oudine passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30th 2020 at his home. He was 96. He was born and raised in Newark. Rei lived in Rockaway before moving to Morris Plains in 1965.
He proudly served in the United States Army from March 24, 1943 until being honorably discharged on December 6, 1945.
Rei worked for N.J. Bell in Morristown for 36 years before retiring as a Supervisor. He was a member of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Cedar Knolls. Rei enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie A. (nee-Grogan); his Sons: Scott A. and his wife, Karen and Eric J.; his daughter, Kim A. Haynes and her husband, Steven; and his grandchildren: Megan, Dustin, A.J., Lauren, Kayla and Shawn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church. 75 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls. Interment: Stanhope Union Cemetery, Stanhope. Visiting hours are on Tuesday Evening from 5:00 - 8:00p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Cedar Knolls First Aid Squad. 82 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.