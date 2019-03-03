Resources
Boynton Beach, FL - Renee Alter Sains, 86, of Boynton Beach, Fl. Passed away on Sunday, February 24 after a short illness. She Formerly lived in New Jersey with her husband of 65 years, Leonard. Renee was born in New York and lived in Queens, NY prior to her marriage. She was a devoted wife and mother an is survived by her husband and two sons, Scott and Eric and her daughter-in-law, Camille. She was previously deceased by a daughter Gwen Vogel of Florida. Renee was employed for many years by the Mt Lakes and Morris School Districts. She and her husband were extremely active in Senior activities for many years. She will be memorialized in Florida.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2019
