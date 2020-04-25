|
|
Rhonda K. Brown
It is with great sadness the family of Rhonda Brown announces she passed away at home on Monday April 20th. She was 53.
Twenty-two years ago, Rhonda moved into her forever home in Whippany. This special group home is devoted to the well-being, care and happiness of the five special lifelong friends who reside there. The much-loved staff ensures that this house is full of patience, understanding, guidance but most importantly LOVE.
Rhonda was employed at Employment Horizons in Cedar Knolls. She loved going to her job every day and working alongside the many friends she had there. Some of Rhonda's favorite things in life included her friends and family, social outings with her friends, I Love Lucy reruns, The Game Show Network and participating in Special Olympics. Rhonda had completed her last Special Olympics event in February, where she won a Gold Medal in her favorite sport of Bowling.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her loving parents Ronald (1978) and Constance (2016) Brown. She is survived by her brother Don Brown (Esther) of Florida and sister Vonnie Brown-Karpan (John) of Colorado, her three nephews (Christopher Brown, Michael Brown and Blake Karpan), niece (Lindsay Karpan), and aunts Gail Brown (Dianne) of Florida and Mary Snyder (Earl) of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Five Friends LLC, which will benefit Rhonda's special group home. A memorial garden in Rhonda's memory will be planted. Donations can be made out to Five Friends LLC and sent to: Wexford Int'l Inc, 190 Main St. PO Box 715, Gladstone, NJ 07934
If you would like to write a condolence, please visit: www.doylefh.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020