Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Crate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alan Crate Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Alan Crate Jr. Obituary
Richard Alan Crate, Jr.

Fernandina Beach, FL - Richard Alan Crate, Jr., 45, of Fernandina Beach, FL, died March 8th.

He was born on March 23, 1974 in Denville and lived in Blairstown, Dover, and Bartonsville, PA prior to moving to Florida.

Survived by: his mother and step-father, Faith (Phelan) and Andrew Harder of East Stroudsburg, PA; step son, Heath Payne of Fernandina Beach, FL; sister, Kelly Lynn Mitchell; nephew, Travis "CJ" Mitchell; and niece, Eliza Phelan-Harder. Preceded in death by wife, Michelle (Payne) Crate in 2019; and father, Richard Alan Crate, Sr..

A private graveside service will take place at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -