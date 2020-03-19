|
|
Richard Alan Crate, Jr.
Fernandina Beach, FL - Richard Alan Crate, Jr., 45, of Fernandina Beach, FL, died March 8th.
He was born on March 23, 1974 in Denville and lived in Blairstown, Dover, and Bartonsville, PA prior to moving to Florida.
Survived by: his mother and step-father, Faith (Phelan) and Andrew Harder of East Stroudsburg, PA; step son, Heath Payne of Fernandina Beach, FL; sister, Kelly Lynn Mitchell; nephew, Travis "CJ" Mitchell; and niece, Eliza Phelan-Harder. Preceded in death by wife, Michelle (Payne) Crate in 2019; and father, Richard Alan Crate, Sr..
A private graveside service will take place at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020