|
|
Richard and Alma Shaver
Brick - Mr. Richard Shaver 79 and Alma Shaver 80, who were married for 60 years, died on June 9, 2019. Alma was born in Claysville, PA to Alvin and Betty Archibald and Richard was born in Colerain, Ohio to Alvin and Della Shaver. Both were raised and met in Shadyside, Ohio where they married in 1958. Richard received his BS in Electrical Engineering in 2 1/2 years at Tri-State College in Indiana then enlisted in the US Army for 2 years. His electrical engineering career took him to companies like GE, RCA, ITT and retired from AT&T in 1996. He worked on projects like the computer systems for the American Embassy in Iran and he also worked on analog/digital computers for NASA. In 1971 they moved to Landing, NJ where they raised their 3 daughters. After Richard retired from AT&T in 1996 they moved to Brick, NJ where they loved taking their grandchildren to the boardwalk, tubing off the back of their boat, and just hanging out barbecuing on their dock. Alma was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Her talents were sewing and cross-stitching. She could sew anything from bridal party gowns, to dolls and doll clothes, and shared her creations with everyone.
They are survived by their three daughters Karen McDonald(and Roy) of Byram, Linda Shaver of Rockaway, Kristy Truland(and Joe) of Randolph, and their 4 grandchildren, Alissa, Miles, Joe III, and Holly.
Their request was to be cremated and to have no services. If you would like to make a tribute donation, please send it to the at .
Published in Daily Record on July 10, 2019