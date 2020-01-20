|
Richard Carl Kotteles
Rockaway - Richard Carl Kotteles passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown . He was 87. He was born June 26, 1932 in Passaic, NJ, to the late George and Ann (Oliver) Kotteles. He was a resident of Rockaway Twp. for over 70 years.
Early in life Richard and family moved to Oklahoma so his father, George, could instruct fighter pilots during WWII. This put the flying fire in him and led him to obtain his pilots license at the age of 16. After the war his family moved back east and settled in Rockaway, NJ. He proudly served his country in the Air Force as an Airman 1st Class from 1952-1957.
He graduated from Rockaway High School in 1950, where he met his sweetheart, Rita. They married in 1954. He was one of the Founding Fathers of the Morris Aero Club in Morristown, NJ and was a flight instructor for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway and a Boy Scout leader for many years.
He was the owner of Richard Carl Hair Fashions in Rockaway and then Rockaway Bicycle. After his and Rita's retirement they both loved travelling around the USA in their motorhome.
He was predeceased by his wife Rita (Yurecsko), son Mark, sister Carol Shuback and brother Fred. He is survived by his children: Alan (Lorraine), Barry (Clare), Nancy Shiels, Scott (Darlene), 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020