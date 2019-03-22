|
|
Richard D. Albert
Greensboro, NC - Richard D. Albert, 93, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Parsippany, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.
Born in Morristown to the late Henry and Margaret Albert, he was raised in Boonton. He married his soulmate, Elizabeth Lorraine Whitfield, and they resided and started their family in Boonton until 1952 when they settled into the Glacier Hills section of Parsippany before moving to North Carolina in 2010. Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He had a very successful 35 year career working for Rowe Manufacturing, Inc. in Whippany before retiring. While in NJ his favorite pastime was golf. He was a member of the Mount Tabor Country Club where he received awards for Club Champion and Senior Champion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, provider, and friend who will be sorely missed.
Predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth, his son and daughter-in-law, Alan Richard Albert and Penny Albert, he leaves only joyful memories to his adored daughter, Linda Margo; his cherished grandchildren, Kevin and Kelly Margo, Joshua (Lindsay) Albert, and Samuel (Michelle) Albert; and many more extended family and friends.
Public Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 24th from 5 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Relatives and friends are welcome to join us Monday, March 25th at 10:30 am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted to The Urban Ministry by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence for Richard's family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2019