Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Richard Draper Obituary
Richard Draper

Denville - Richard Draper on June 9, 2019, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday.

A good and full life. Accomplished at so many things: loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; Eagle Scout, scholar, professor, coach and mentor; outdoorsman, traveler, sailor, runner, amateur historian, and community volunteer - and a storyteller to the end.

Richard was born on May 19, 1929 to Donald and Ruth (nee Brown). He attended Kalamazoo College and Purdue University, earning a PhD in Industrial Psychology in 1951. Richard worked at Bell Laboratories and AT&T before returning to academics. He taught at Montclair University for almost thirty years.

Richard was predeceased by Joyce, his wife of over 50 years, his beloved daughter Nancy, and his dear sister Marilyn (Jay). He is survived by his sons David (Anne) and Bob, his granddaughters Nora (Mike) and Audrey (Will) and many friends and extended family.

An Informal Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 4-6 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ www.normandean.com.

Flowers are an appropriate tribute. Alternatively, Richard and Joyce devoted many happy volunteer hours to the Canal Society of New Jersey and The Nature Conservancy. Please consider supporting these organizations.
Published in Daily Record on June 13, 2019
