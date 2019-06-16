|
|
Richard Feier, age 70, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
He lived the past 38 years in Budd Lake, NJ with his wife, Dennise & his loyal dog Scootch.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother Mitzi of Livingston, baby brother Neal (Sue) from Montville, daughter (Heather Amendolara/Peter), son (Michael) & 3 grandchildren whom he adored (Ruby, Dexter & Hannah), along with numerous extended family & friends.
He was a loyal friend, loving, supportive husband, son & father, a constant competitor with his brother & an amazing grampa.
He retired a few years ago from Home Depot, Dover, NJ to spend more family time & to pursue his love of traveling & woodworking. His talent & creativity at turning wood earned him a coveted place in the Fine Arts & Crafts Show arena.
He was & always will be a hippie, an original attendee of Woodstock. Being a big Beatles fan, he recently went to the UK on a Beatles immersion tour of Liverpool & London.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held Monday, June 17 at 2:30PM at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ.
Please, no flowers. In lieu the family encourages donations to Peters Valley Craft Center, Layton, NJ www.petersvalley.org
Peace, Rich - We will always love & miss you "And in the end...the love you take is equal to the love you make...."
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019