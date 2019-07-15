|
|
Richard J. LaManna
Estero, FL - Richard J. LaManna 92, was called to Heaven on Friday July 5, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Home, Naples Florida.
Richard was born in Washington D.C. and later served in the Navy during W.W.ll He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He moved to N.J. with his first wife Janice Moody in 1950. He worked for Monroe Calculating, Litton Industries, and Singer as an Electrical Engineer. He went on to own his own company Card Technology where he was a prolific inventor, engineer and holder of many patents, in clouding credit card embossing machines, printing mechanisms, inventor of original Litton Monrobot family of computers and the Data Card Corp. series 4000 embossed/ encoder system.
He is proceeded by his parents Joseph and Erminia LaManna - Herb. His second wife Elsbeth Davis LaManna and three brothers. He is survived by his daughter Connie Taaffe and his son in law James Taaffe, his son Joseph LaManna, his granddaughter Jacquelyn Distaulo and her husband Christopher DiStaulo, two great grandchildren.
Memorial Service and Interment will be held at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum at 10:30 on Friday August 9 th ,95 Mt. Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. A luncheon will follow.
Published in Daily Record on July 15, 2019