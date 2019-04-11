Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Resources
Lincoln Park - Richard "Ace" J. Nestinger of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Palmerton, PA to the late Anton and Teresa Nestinger. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was predeceased by his daughter, Janet Nestinger. He is survived by his children, Bruce (Mina), Richard (Courtney), Joyce Dombrowski, Curt (Maritza), Keith (Margarita) and Mark (Jennifer). He is also survived by his brother, Stephen, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and the mother of his 7 children, Virginia Glover. Visiting on Friday at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service on Friday at 6 PM. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019
