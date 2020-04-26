Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ricco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Ricco Sr.

Richard J. Ricco Sr. Obituary
Richard J. Ricco, Sr.

Hopatcong - Richard J. Ricco, Sr. of Hopatcong NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. He was 70 years old. Richard was born on June 24, 1949, in Jersey City, NJ to the late Vincent & Frances Ricco.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by M&M Sanitation in Newark for many years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, trucks, cars, playing cards and visiting casinos.

Richard is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Ricco, children Richard J. Ricco, Jr., Suzanne Taylor and her husband Robert and Lorianne Davis and her husband Dan. Grandchildren Robert "RJ" Ricco, Casey Davis, Michael Ricco and Molly Davis. Nephews Vinny Ricco, Chris Ricco and Marc Ricco. He is predeceased by his brother Vincent Ricco. Also survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Ricco.

Out of an abundance of love and due to the restrictions of "social distancing" Richard's services are being held privately at this time with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

All services are entrusted to and under the care of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. Please visit www.leberlakeside.com to view photos, and share a fond memory or send condolences to the family.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
