Richard J. Sullivan, Jr., "Sully"
Richard J. Sullivan, Jr. "Sully" went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1959 at Reading Hospital, the son of Anna Kathleen (Ohlinger) Sullivan and Richard J. Sullivan, Sr.
Richard graduated from Boonton High School in 1977, and was an Army Veteran, serving from July 1977 - July 1986. Following his time in the Army, Richard worked as a Cook and in Security. He was a Fire Chief at Boonton Fire Dept. and volunteered at others in surrounding areas. He also volunteered at the local food pantry.
He was married for 24 years to his beloved wife Sherry, who predeceased him. He loved life which included his cat, Sammy. He loved the NY Giants and the Mets. He also loved dressing up as Santa every year.
He is survived by his sister, Theresa M. Prempeh; his uncle, Lawrence Ohlinger; his nieces, Siobhan Sullivan, Aisha M. Khan, Mariam K. Khan and Shabana M. Khan; his grand-nieces, Alexa, Jermickey, Natalia, Anjay, Javion, Selines and Carmella and his cousins, Michael, Jolene and Lucy.
Visitation will be at the Codey and Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave, Boonton, NJ from 12:00 to 2:00pm on Saturday, August 15th with a Fire Department Service at 1:30pm. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
to leave condolences and share memories.