Milford, PA - Richard Johnson, 59, passed away on October 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, PA. Born in Dover, NJ, Rich was a graduate of Roxbury High School. A meticulous finish carpenter, Rich took particular pride in the quality of his work and was known for his love of hiking, skiing, fly-fishing, pond hockey and his many furry friends. Rich had a big heart and will be especially remembered for the love, devotion, generosity and laughter that touched the lives all who knew him. Predeceased by his parents, Leo D. Johnson and Leola Gordon Johnson, Rich is survived by his partner of 15 years Kim Approvato, her children raised with love; William, Dillon and Gabriela, his two brothers Robert Johnson, William Johnson and his wife Patricia, and nephews; Derek, Brandon and Ryan. In light of Covid-19 concerns, Graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
