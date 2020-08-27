Richard L. King
Boonton Twp. - Richard Louis King, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, his wife by his side.
Richard was born in Morristown, NJ and joined the U.S. Army in 1966, serving during the Vietnam War.
He retired as a senior mechanical engineer from Middle Atlantic Products in Fairfield.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte; his cherished sister, Michelle Frost and loving extended family.
Services were private and provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. To view the full obituary and extend condolences to the family, visit codeymackeyfh.com
