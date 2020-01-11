Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Richard M. Bencivenga Obituary
Richard M. Bencivenga

Toms River - Richard M. Bencivenga - "Richie Ben" (88), passed away peacefully at his home Friday, January 10th. He was born September 3, 1931 in Netcong, NJ to Michele and Louise (Giglio) Bencivenga. He is predeceased by his wife Mary F. Bencivenga (Glennon) in 1990, his two brothers Peter and Biagio and his three sisters, Mary, Nancy Albanito and Clementine Errante. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Donnarumma of Hopatcong and Lisa C. Calvert of Budd Lake, his granddaughters Molly Reynolds (Jay), Chelsea Donnarumma-Vasey (Peter), Kelly Buttel (Chris), a great-granddaughter Emma Vasey, his brother Enrico of Stanhope, his loving companion Connie Rosillo, his childhood friend Richard Romano and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Mr. Bencivenga was an Italian cheese maker by trade. He was previously employed by J.J. Giammalvo and M. Maggio Brothers before retiring in 1990. He was a US Navy veteran, serving from 1950-1954. He served on the Netcong Borough Council in the 1970's and also was an official for football, basketball, baseball and soccer for over six decades. He proudly served as President of the NJFOA.

He was an avid reader, history buff and he loved to travel. He loved sports, movies and good conversation with friends and family over a nice glass of wine and a good cigar.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14th from 4pm-7pm at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong. Services will begin from the funeral home at 9 am on Wednesday, January 15th with a Mass at 10 am at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church in Budd Lake, NJ. The interment will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
