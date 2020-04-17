|
Richard Outwater Jacobson
Richard Outwater Jacobson passed away at St Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, PA on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 96. Born January 15, 1924. Part of the greatest generation Richard served as a navigator - bombardier during WW II. He flew 34 low level missions in the Philippines in a B-25 assigned to the 390th Squadron of the 42nd Bomb Group and reached the rank of Captain as a Navigator - Bombardier. Growing up in Hackensack, NJ, he attended the Englewood School for Boys and then completed one year at Harvard University prior to enlisting in the war effort. His final home was at Friends Home in Newtown, PA where he was treated with the greatest of loving care and kindness imaginable.
Richard is survived by one daughter, Linda Dawson of Hilton Head, SC, two sons, Richard Allan Jacobson of Chatham, MA and Wade Jacobson (Laurie) of Yardley, PA. He had 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
I think all we can do during our short time on earth is try and leave the world better than we found it. Richard accomplished that through his family, his service to his country and the kindness he showed to those he came in contact with. He couldn't understand the negative agendas that sometimes motivate behavior. His intention was always one of kindness. Although he saw and lived the worst life could concoct during the war he would look for the good in people. Maybe we could all benefit from being a bit more like that. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020