|
|
Richard P. Cullen
Basking Ridge - Richard P. Cullen, age 74, died peacefully on March 29, 2020 at Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease through which he persevered with grace, humor and good nature.
His adored wife, Carol Spier, passed away in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Robert Cullen and his wife Mary of Bedminster, New Jersey; Caroline Cullen of Somerville, New Jersey; and Jeanne Cunillera of Morristown, New Jersey. He leaves behind two nieces, Kiera Cullen of Bedminster, New Jersey, and Jessica Spier Dubois of Lowell, Massachusetts, as well as a number of cousins. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter Spier and Gail Turner of Brewster, Massachusetts.
Richard was born in Morristown, New Jersey, the oldest child of Richard and Virginia Cullen. He graduated from Ridgewood High School and St. Peters College in Jersey City, NJ.
After a brief stint in the corporate world, Richard spent time exploring Europe. After he returned to New York City, he determined that carpentry was his true calling. He worked as a carpenter in New York City and met his future wife, Carol, when building sets at the Brooklyn Academy of Music where Carol worked as a costume designer. They married in 1977 with a celebration in the Muppet loft, the same place Carol properly attired Miss Piggy. Richard established a fine carpentry business when they moved to Sag Harbor, New York. During their joyful marriage, they shared a love of humor, literature, long walks, art, antiques, and volunteerism in Sag Harbor, New York. They spent the last several years of their life together in Bethlehem, Connecticut.
Doyle's Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown will handle arrangements. There are no services planned at this time.
Donations in Richard's memory to would be greatly appreciated by his family and by all who suffer from Parkinson's Disease.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020