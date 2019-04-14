|
Richard P. Urfer
New Vernon - Richard P. Urfer, a long-time resident of New Vernon, New Jersey, died on March 30, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Chester Urfer of Spring Green, Wisconsin.
Mr. Urfer was active in international finance throughout his career, starting with Morgan Stanley in the 1960s, when there were fewer than 100 employees, including Mr. Morgan. He subsequently assisted a number of commercial banks develop investment banking units in New York. These banks included Chase Manhattan, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and BW Bank.
Mr. Urfer also spent time in Washington, serving in the Nixon, Ford, and Carter administrations in various roles in the Commerce Department.
Beginning his education in a one-room schoolhouse on his family's farm, Mr. Urfer went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin, where he was president of his graduating class, and to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School.
He served as an infantry company commander in the US Army in 1959.
He had a longtime association with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. First, as an advisor to the President, then as a founding member of the international council.
He was a director of numerous corporations over the years, and a trustee and investment committee chairman of the Community Foundation in New Jersey. He ended his 60-year career as president and CEO of BW Capital Markets, Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, his three children, Leigh Ozdemir, Gilbert Urfer, and Courtney Thompson and their spouses, three sisters, Joyce Klusendorf, Bonnie Ringelstetter, and Betty Overland, and seven grandchildren.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 14, 2019