Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 State Route 10 West
Randolph, NJ
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 State Route 10 West
Randolph, NJ
Richard R. Biddiscombe


1942 - 2019
Richard R. Biddiscombe Obituary
Richard R. Biddiscombe

Dover - Richard R. Biddiscombe, 77, a lifelong resident of Dover, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Regency Grande Nursing Home, Dover.

Richard Served in the US Army and worked as a Union Electrician for the IBEW Local #102 for many years before his retirement in 2004. He loved summers with his family on Lake Hopatcong. He was a great handyman and enjoyed welding and mechanics. Richard was a lifelong fan of NASCAR and had built and raced his own go karts. He was a member of the American Legion Post 91, Wharton.

He is survived by his sister Mary Anne and her wife Sue of FL; four nephews Bryan, Dave, Mike and Shaun; niece Janie and many other loving family members and friends. He is predeceased by his two brothers David William and Thomas Jerry as well as his parents Richard and Ann.

Visitation Monday July 8, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). A visitation will also be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30, followed by an interment at Locust Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the American Legion Post 27, 2 Legion Pl, Dover, NJ 07801 or American Legion Post 91, 99 N Main St, Wharton, NJ 07885.
Published in Daily Record on July 7, 2019
