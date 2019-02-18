|
|
Richard "Rick" Slayton, Jr.
Butler - Richard "Rick" Slayton, Jr. passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home. He was 48 years of age.
He was a former educator, basketball coach, author of 4 books of poetry and 2 novellas. Most recently, he was the manager of food services for the Maschio Corp. in the Kinnelon school system.
Rick is a former usher at St. Therese Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Succasunna. He had a deep love for animals. He volunteered at the Butler Animal Shelter and the Dog Adoption Program at Petco of Mt. Olive.
Rick's sense of humor, wit and above all his presence in our lives will be forever missed.
Beloved son of Virginia & Dewey Slayton. Also survived by his brother Christopher Slayton & wife Kristen, their two children Sam & Max. Dear grandson of Frances Slayton.
A funeral mass will be held 1:30pm, February 18, 2019 at St. Therese Parish, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. An Eulogy will be held 1pm before the Mass, also at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a future basketball scholarship in Rick's memory will be forthcoming. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 18, 2019