Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Therese Parish
151 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Therese Parish
151 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Slayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Slayton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard "Rick" Slayton Jr. Obituary
Richard "Rick" Slayton, Jr.

Butler - Richard "Rick" Slayton, Jr. passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home. He was 48 years of age.

He was a former educator, basketball coach, author of 4 books of poetry and 2 novellas. Most recently, he was the manager of food services for the Maschio Corp. in the Kinnelon school system.

Rick is a former usher at St. Therese Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Succasunna. He had a deep love for animals. He volunteered at the Butler Animal Shelter and the Dog Adoption Program at Petco of Mt. Olive.

Rick's sense of humor, wit and above all his presence in our lives will be forever missed.

Beloved son of Virginia & Dewey Slayton. Also survived by his brother Christopher Slayton & wife Kristen, their two children Sam & Max. Dear grandson of Frances Slayton.

A funeral mass will be held 1:30pm, February 18, 2019 at St. Therese Parish, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. An Eulogy will be held 1pm before the Mass, also at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a future basketball scholarship in Rick's memory will be forthcoming. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.