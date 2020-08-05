1/
Richard Smith
Richard Smith

93, passed at his home in the early morning of Tuesday, August 4th, attended by family. A life-time resident of the Drakestown and Smithtown Road area of Mount Olive, Richard graduated from Hackettstown High School and farmed the area in his early life. He resided with his family, in the house he and his wife had built, for seventy-two years. Richard and his wife, Dorothy, owned and operated Smith's Greenhouses and he retired from M & M Mars in 1991 after working there for thirty-one years. Richard was an avid gardener, was active through his later life, and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed yard sales, trips to Lancaster, visiting with family and friends, and was a member of many clubs and organizations. He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his surviving family of five children, their spouses, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Arrangements for visitation have been made through Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street Hackettstown, N.J. 07840.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
