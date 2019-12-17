|
Richard Stephen Appleby
Budd Lake - Richard Stephen Appleby, 29, of Budd Lake, NJ passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019. Richard was born on December 10, 1990 in Denville, NJ. He has lived in Budd Lake for a year and previously lived in Morristown and Chester. He was a graduate of Mendham High School. He enjoyed working and was currently working for A-L Services in Parsippany.
Richard enjoyed snowboarding, playing paint ball, video games and collecting Magic cards. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead and Umphrey's McGee. Richard also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his father, Dennis Appleby and his wife and Richard's stepmother, Jordyn Appleby, his brother, Dennis Appleby, Jr. and his wife Lizzie, his sisters, Nicole, Hope and Noel, his soon to be born baby brother, his grandfather, Richard "Dick" Appleby and his wife Cindy, his nieces, Alexis and Alice, his nephew, Jaxon, and by many other family members.
A Celebration of Richard's Life included a visitation on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10am to 12pm followed by a 12pm service at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's honor to: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, P.O. Box 159, 575 Woodland Ave. Madison, NJ 07940.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019