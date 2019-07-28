|
Richard W. Chankalian
Denville - Richard W. Chankalian, 53, died peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a long illness. A Memorial in his honor will be held on Sunday, August 4th from 12pm - 2 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Please, be sure to come dressed in tie dye, a concert tee, a football jersey or something of the like. If your thing is donations, 2nd Chance Dog Rescue would be Rick's choice. For complete obituary, please go to normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019