Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richard W. Chankalian


1966 - 2019
Richard W. Chankalian Obituary
Richard W. Chankalian

Denville - Richard W. Chankalian, 53, died peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a long illness. A Memorial in his honor will be held on Sunday, August 4th from 12pm - 2 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Please, be sure to come dressed in tie dye, a concert tee, a football jersey or something of the like. If your thing is donations, 2nd Chance Dog Rescue would be Rick's choice. For complete obituary, please go to normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019
